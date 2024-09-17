Plancorp LLC Sells 267 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,198,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 251.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bcwm LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 118,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

