Plancorp LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 232,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Plancorp LLC owned 0.06% of Coeur Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.