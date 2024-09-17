Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 149,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 457,248 shares.The stock last traded at $12.48 and had previously closed at $11.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 312.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 785,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

