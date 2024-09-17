Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMJ remained flat at $10.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,629. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

