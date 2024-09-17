Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,067.25

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $50.85 million and $5,067.25 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00105249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.06852401 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,179.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

