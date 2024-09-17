Polymesh (POLYX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.61 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $115.61 million and $10.54 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,088,801,562 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,088,492,070.986104 with 877,839,587.521981 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.22295882 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $6,519,943.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars.

