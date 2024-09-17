Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 536,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.0 days.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PMREF opened at C$11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.94. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.21.
About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
