Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,098,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 340,490 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.63% of Hess worth $1,194,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.77.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

