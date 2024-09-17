Primecap Management Co. CA Has $154.53 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,351 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $154,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.