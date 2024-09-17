Primecap Management Co. CA Has $216.78 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.62% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $216,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after purchasing an additional 86,998 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 81.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,608,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $104.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

