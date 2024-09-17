Primecap Management Co. CA Has $332.63 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.00% of Corning worth $332,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,826,000 after acquiring an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

