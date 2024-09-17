Primecap Management Co. CA Has $395.95 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $395,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

