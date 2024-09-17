Primecap Management Co. CA Has $761.94 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,802,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,305 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $761,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Insider Activity

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

