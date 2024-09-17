Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.58% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $605,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $231.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

