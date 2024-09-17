Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 1,753,577 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.41% of Baidu worth $1,033,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after acquiring an additional 312,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Baidu by 103.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $23,880,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 337.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Baidu Stock Up 0.5 %

Baidu stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $136.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.