PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 2,716 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $361,037.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,768 shares in the company, valued at $35,461,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,976 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $398,784.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,370 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $173,990.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $119,328.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $222,501.16.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

PNRG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.00. 11,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth about $532,000.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

