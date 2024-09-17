Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,765 shares during the period. Primoris Services makes up 3.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Primoris Services worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,288.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,288.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

