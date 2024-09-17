PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Short Interest Update

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 512,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.20.

NYSE PRG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 175,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,013. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.93.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,278,000 after buying an additional 105,101 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,021,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 896,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 440,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

