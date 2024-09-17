Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.95 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.95 or 0.00008393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $90.36 million and $1.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,917.64 or 0.99875725 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.89297235 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,366,410.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

