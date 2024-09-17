PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.63

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 453387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGRU shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.