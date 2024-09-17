ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 19,773,592 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

