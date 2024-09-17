ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 19,773,592 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
