PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $166.97

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.97 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 143.20 ($1.89). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.93), with a volume of 1,728,492 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of £348.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Langer sold 233,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £582,745 ($769,808.45). 16.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

