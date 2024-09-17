Qtum Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003757 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $238.13 million and $27.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,326.62 or 0.03866277 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00039341 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006775 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011095 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012997 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006942 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.
Qtum Profile
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,320,720 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
