Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,771,000 after purchasing an additional 870,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RHP opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

