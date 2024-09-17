Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 40,044 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in 3M by 19.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

3M Stock Up 1.1 %

MMM stock opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.