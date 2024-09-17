Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $117.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

