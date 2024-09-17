Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.22 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDW by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CDW by 51.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in CDW by 17.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $221.45 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.