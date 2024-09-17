Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.22 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDW by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CDW by 51.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in CDW by 17.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.
CDW Price Performance
CDW opened at $221.45 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
