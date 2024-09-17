Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 135.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $578.99 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $497.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.