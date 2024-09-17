Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director David R. Walt Purchases 47,000 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director David R. Walt bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $624,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,487,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,775.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 375,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on QTRX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Quanterix by 34.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 44,205.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

