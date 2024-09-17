Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 47166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Questor Technology Stock Down 7.7 %
Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 121.01%. The company had revenue of C$0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0249838 EPS for the current year.
Questor Technology Company Profile
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

