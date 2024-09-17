Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.67. 7,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 154,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAPP. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RAPP

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). Analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,730,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,105,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,393,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,403,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,859,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.