RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.80. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. On average, analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at $511,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at $511,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,863 shares of company stock worth $477,394. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 309.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 329,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RealReal by 4,275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 122,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

