RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.40.

RealReal Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.80. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RealReal news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,863 shares of company stock worth $477,394 in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

