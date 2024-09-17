Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mesoblast (MESO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) in the last few weeks:

9/4/2024 – Mesoblast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/29/2024 – Mesoblast had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/29/2024 – Mesoblast was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/27/2024 – Mesoblast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2024 – Mesoblast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2024 – Mesoblast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2024 – Mesoblast was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

Mesoblast Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,965. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mesoblast Limited has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

