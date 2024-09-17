Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BRP (DOOO)

BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/13/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

9/9/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/21/2024 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,030. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

