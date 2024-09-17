Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCON

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Recon Technology Company Profile

Shares of Recon Technology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,571. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

(Get Free Report)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.