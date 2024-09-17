Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 445,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 417,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

