Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Up 2.5%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. 34,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 39,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Rego Payment Architectures Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $139.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment.

