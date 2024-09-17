Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 190,500 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of Veralto worth $98,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Veralto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 3.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $109.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

