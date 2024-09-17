Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $104.70 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,312 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $104,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.