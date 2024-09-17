Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $68.83 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,536,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of General Motors worth $68,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

