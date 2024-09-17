Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 819,500 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Tenaris worth $79,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 1,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

