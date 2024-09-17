Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $75,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth $74,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 438.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,969,421 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $4,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 410,432 shares worth $9,429,597. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.



