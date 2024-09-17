Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $69,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

LMT opened at $572.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $578.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

