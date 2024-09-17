Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 206,569 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $85,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $29,323,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Cinemark Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CNK opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

