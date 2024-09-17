Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

RTO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $37.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

