Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 17th (AA, ABNB, ACN, ACVA, AMAT, ASND, BMRN, BTU, CACI, CCP)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 17th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $24.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $185.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $205.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $289.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $207.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $95.00 to $78.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $115.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $116.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $535.00 to $555.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 202 ($2.67). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $402.00 to $422.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,410 ($18.63) to GBX 1,470 ($19.42). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $19.50 to $18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $246.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $360.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $134.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $78.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $40.00 to $44.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $929.00 to $774.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.25. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.50 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $127.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

