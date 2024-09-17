Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 17th (AA, ABNB, ACN, ACVA, AMAT, ASND, BMRN, BTU, CACI, CCP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 17th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $24.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $185.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $205.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $289.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $207.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $95.00 to $78.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $115.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $116.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $535.00 to $555.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 202 ($2.67). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $402.00 to $422.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,410 ($18.63) to GBX 1,470 ($19.42). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $19.50 to $18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $246.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $360.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $134.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $78.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $40.00 to $44.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $929.00 to $774.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.25. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.50 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $127.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.