Restore plc (RST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on October 23rd

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RST opened at GBX 267 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8,916.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.12. Restore has a twelve month low of GBX 186.10 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.88 ($3.91).

In other news, insider Charles Skinner purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($369,881.11). In related news, insider Dan Baker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £8,190 ($10,819.02). Also, insider Charles Skinner bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($369,881.11). 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

