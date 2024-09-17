Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RIO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
