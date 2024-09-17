Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of RCKTF stock opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

